Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 2:18PM MDT until March 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 055 and 056.
* WIND…West at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.