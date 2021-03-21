Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 4:53AM MDT until March 21 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM
MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111.
* WIND…Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.