Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 8:50PM MDT until March 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday
afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 111 for Monday afternoon. Fire
weather zone 111 for Tuesday afternoon.
* WIND…Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY…8 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
