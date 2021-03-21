Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:22PM MDT until March 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The lowlands of southern New Mexico and far west Texas.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak winds are expected to occur in the
late morning into the early afternoon hours. Areas of blowing
dust are possible through the afternoon and early evening hours.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
