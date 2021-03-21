Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 1:46 pm

Wind Advisory issued March 21 at 2:46PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.

* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content