High Wind Warning issued March 22 at 2:25PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas from Eddy and Lea counties south to the Davis
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and
other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can
topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.
High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving
high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.