High Wind Warning issued March 22 at 2:25PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas from Eddy and Lea counties south to the Davis

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and

other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can

topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures.

High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving

high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor

trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.