High Wind Warning issued March 22 at 3:33AM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson and Loving Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,

and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8

PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and

other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can

topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures. High

winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high

profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.