High Wind Warning issued March 22 at 3:33AM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson and Loving Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,
and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8
PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture and
other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. The high winds can
topple trees, down power lines and damage some structures. High
winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high
profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.