High Wind Warning issued March 22 at 3:33AM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…High winds could make driving difficult for motorists
driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor
trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.