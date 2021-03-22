Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 2:32PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Martin, Loving,

Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Crane, Upton, Pecos, Terrell,

Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains,

Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,

Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis

Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin,

Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.

* TIMING…This afternoon and evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 to 70 mph in the

mountains, and southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

across the plains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.