Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 2:47AM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Ward, Crane,
Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez
Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet,
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains,
Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis
Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin,
Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County.
* TIMING…Monday afternoon and evening.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Higher winds
are possible in mountain areas.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…7 to 8 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.