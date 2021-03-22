Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 2:25PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas including the

western Permian Basin, Lower Trans Pecos, and Big Bend along the

Rio Grande.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Drivers of vans, campers, trailers and other high-profile

vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.