Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 2:25PM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and western Texas including the
western Permian Basin, Lower Trans Pecos, and Big Bend along the
Rio Grande.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Drivers of vans, campers, trailers and other high-profile
vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.