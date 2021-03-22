Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 3:13AM MDT until March 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…East slopes of the Franklin and Organ Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak winds are expected to occur in the
late morning into the early afternoon hours. Blowing dust may
reduce visibility during the afternoon and evening hours.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.