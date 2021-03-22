Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 3:13AM MDT until March 22 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…East slopes of the Franklin and Organ Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 8 PM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak winds are expected to occur in the

late morning into the early afternoon hours. Blowing dust may

reduce visibility during the afternoon and evening hours.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.