Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 3:33AM CDT until March 22 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…From 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8
PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Drivers of vans, campers, trailers and other high-profile
vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.