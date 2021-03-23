Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 2:27PM CDT until March 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Guadalupe Mountains in Texas, Delaware

Mountains, and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…This afternoon until early this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph and gusty.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.