Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 3:30AM CDT until March 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red

Flag Warning for dry and windy conditions, which is in effect

from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/

this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Guadalupe Mountains in Texas and Delaware

Mountains and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ this afternoon TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM

MDT/ this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph and gusty.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.