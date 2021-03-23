Red Flag Warning issued March 23 at 3:30AM CDT until March 23 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Red
Flag Warning for dry and windy conditions, which is in effect
from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/
this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Guadalupe Mountains in Texas and Delaware
Mountains and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ this afternoon TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM
MDT/ this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph and gusty.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.
