Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:52PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches above 7500 ft and 1 to 3 inches below.

* WHERE…The Sacramento mountains in New Mexico.

* WHEN…From midnight MDT Tuesday night to midnight MDT

Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of gusty winds combined with

falling snow will lower visibility. Expect slippery roadways

and hazardous travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.