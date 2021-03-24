Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:16PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations up to 2
inches this evening, with snow showers ending after midnight.
* WHERE…The Gila Wilderness, Black Range, and Sacramento
Mountains in southern New Mexico.
* WHEN…Through midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of breezy winds combined with
falling snow will lower visibility. Expect slippery roadways
and hazardous travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.