Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 6:32AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches above 7500 ft and 1 to 3 inches below.
* WHERE…The Sacramento Mountains in south central New Mexico.
* WHEN…Through midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of breezy winds combined with
falling snow will lower visibility. Expect slippery roadways and
hazardous travel.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
