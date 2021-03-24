Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 6:34AM MDT until March 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches above 7500 ft and 1 to 3 inches below.

* WHERE…The Gila Region, Black Range, and the Sacramento

Mountains in New Mexico.

* WHEN…Through midnight MDT Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of breezy winds combined with

falling snow will lower visibility. Expect slippery roadways

and hazardous travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.