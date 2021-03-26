High Wind Warning issued March 26 at 2:17PM CDT until March 26 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 50
mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening.
For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday afternoon through
Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
