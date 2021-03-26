Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 2:51PM CDT until March 26 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea County, Guadalupe Mountains
Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and
Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…Through early this evening.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher
winds in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* RFTI…3 in the plains and 6 in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.