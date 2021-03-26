Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 2:51PM CDT until March 26 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea County, Guadalupe Mountains

Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING…Through early this evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher

winds in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* RFTI…3 in the plains and 6 in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.