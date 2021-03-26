Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 3:14AM CDT until March 26 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern

Culberson County.

* TIMING…Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher

winds in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* RFTI…3 in the plains and 6 in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.