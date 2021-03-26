Red Flag Warning issued March 26 at 5:57AM MDT until March 26 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to

9 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.

* WIND…Sustained southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 35-40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…8 to 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.