High Wind Warning issued March 27 at 1:43PM CDT until March 27 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains…west winds 35 to 45
mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.