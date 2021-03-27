High Wind Warning issued March 27 at 3:45AM CDT until March 27 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In
Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments