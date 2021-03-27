High Wind Warning issued March 27 at 3:45AM CDT until March 28 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…HIGH WIND WARNING FOR GUADALUPE PASS FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2
AM MDT SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains…West winds 40 to 50
mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Guadalupe Pass…Northeast
winds 30 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
