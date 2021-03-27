Wind Advisory issued March 27 at 3:45AM CDT until March 27 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, and Eastern

Culberson County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.