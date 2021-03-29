High Wind Warning issued March 29 at 1:47PM CDT until March 30 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from noon to 8 PM MDT
Tuesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft during the warning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Comments