Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:04PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM
MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND…West at 20 to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 12 percent.
* HIGHEST THREAT…is located over Southwest New Mexico where
winds are expected to be the strongest across the region.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
