Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:04PM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND…West at 20 to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 12 percent.

* HIGHEST THREAT…is located over Southwest New Mexico where

winds are expected to be the strongest across the region.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.