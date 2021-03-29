Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:21PM CDT until March 30 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos, Sacramento
Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains,
Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and
Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern
Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Davis Mountains and
Davis Mountains Foothills.
* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Higher wind
speeds in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 6 in the plains and 7 to 8 in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential
to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.
