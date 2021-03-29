Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:21PM CDT until March 30 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Loving, Winkler, Ward, Pecos, Sacramento

Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains,

Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern

Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Davis Mountains and

Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Higher wind

speeds in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 6 in the plains and 7 to 8 in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential

to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.