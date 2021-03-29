Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:21PM CDT until March 30 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Andrews, Ector, Midland, Crane, Upton, Chinati
Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Central Brewster County and Presidio
Valley.
* TIMING…Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…3 to 5.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities
that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.
