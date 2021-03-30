High Wind Warning issued March 30 at 10:03AM CDT until March 31 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning today, west winds 35 to 45
mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. For the High Wind
Warning on Wednesday, northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…A High Wind Warning is in effect from noon today to 8
PM MDT this evening. A separate High Wind Warning in effect
from 4 AM to 11 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft during the warning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.