High Wind Warning issued March 30 at 2:19PM CDT until March 30 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In
Texas, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet.
* WHEN…Now until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.