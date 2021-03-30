High Wind Warning issued March 30 at 2:24AM CDT until March 30 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning today, west winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the High Wind Warning on

Wednesday, northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…A High Wind Warning is in effect from noon today to 8 PM

MDT this evening. A separate High Wind Warning in effect from 4

AM to 11 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft during the warning

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.