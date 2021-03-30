High Wind Warning issued March 30 at 2:24AM CDT until March 31 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning today, west winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the High Wind Warning on
Wednesday, northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…A High Wind Warning is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
MDT this evening. A separate High Wind Warning in effect from 4
AM to 11 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous
for low flying light aircraft during the warning
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
