Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 2:57AM CDT until March 30 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,

Ward, Crane, Upton, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe

Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe

Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,

Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis

Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County

and Presidio Valley.

* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher wind

speeds in the mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI…4 to 6 in the plains and 7 to 8 in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.