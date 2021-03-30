Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 2:57AM CDT until March 30 at 10:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland,
Ward, Crane, Upton, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe
Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe
Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains,
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County,
Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Davis
Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central Brewster County
and Presidio Valley.
* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher wind
speeds in the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 5 percent.
* RFTI…4 to 6 in the plains and 7 to 8 in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm
temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.