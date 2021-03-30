Red Flag Warning issued March 30 at 3:26AM MDT until March 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…All of southern New Mexico and far west Texas,
including all lowland and mountain locations. The highest threat
will be located over southwestern New Mexico where winds are
expected to the be strongest across the region.
* WIND…Westerly wind at 20 to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.