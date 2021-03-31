High Wind Warning issued March 31 at 2:14AM CDT until March 31 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.