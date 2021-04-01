High Wind Warning issued April 1 at 2:15AM CDT until April 1 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
