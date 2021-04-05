Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 2:34AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM

MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…New Mexico Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112

and113. Texas Fire weather zones 055 and 056.

* WIND…West winds 25 to 30 MPH.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.