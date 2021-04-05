Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 10:10PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will accompany these
strong winds and may briefly lower the visibility during the
afternoon.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.