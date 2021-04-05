Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 12:50PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lowlands of Southern New Mexico and far West Texas along
with portions of the Gila and Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As an upper level storm system crosses the
region Tuesday afternoon and evening, west winds will increase
across most of the Borderland region. Areas of blowing dust will
accompany these strong winds and may briefly lower the visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
