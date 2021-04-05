Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 12:50PM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lowlands of Southern New Mexico and far West Texas along

with portions of the Gila and Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As an upper level storm system crosses the

region Tuesday afternoon and evening, west winds will increase

across most of the Borderland region. Areas of blowing dust will

accompany these strong winds and may briefly lower the visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.