Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 2:20PM CDT until April 7 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson and Loving Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,

and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ Tuesday to 1 AM CDT

/midnight MDT/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.