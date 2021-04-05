Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 2:20PM CDT until April 7 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson and Loving Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,
and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ Tuesday to 1 AM CDT
/midnight MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.