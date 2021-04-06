High Wind Warning issued April 6 at 3:01AM CDT until April 7 at 1:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to trailers and

high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can reduce visibility

suddenly to near zero in areas where plowed fields exist.