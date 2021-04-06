Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 2:12PM CDT until April 6 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin,

Howard, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Ward, Sacramento

Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chavez Plains, Eddy Plains,

Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern

Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,

Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.

* WINDS…Plains west 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 mph. Mountains

west 35 mph with gusts 45 mph in the Davis Mountains and 45 to

55 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph in the Guadalupe Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 3 percent.

* RFTI…6 to 8 or critical to extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm

temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.