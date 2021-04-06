Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 4:11AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* AFFECTED AREA…New Mexico Fire Weather Zones 110, 111, 112
and113. Texas Fire Weather Zones 055 and 056.
* WIND…West winds 25 to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.