Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 2:10PM CDT until April 6 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and
western Texas.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.