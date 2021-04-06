Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 3:01AM CDT until April 6 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern

Culberson and Loving Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,

and Davis Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8

PM MDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Blowing dust will restrict visibility on roadways.

Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to trailers and

high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can reduce visibility

suddenly to near zero in areas where plowed fields exist.