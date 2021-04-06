Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 3:01AM CDT until April 6 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Eastern
Culberson and Loving Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54
Corridor, Reeves County Plains and Davis Mountains Foothills,
and Davis Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /8
PM MDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust will restrict visibility on roadways.
Strong winds can cause power disruptions, hazards to trailers and
high profile vehicles and blowing dust that can reduce visibility
suddenly to near zero in areas where plowed fields exist.
