Wind Advisory issued April 6 at 4:19AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

AAA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT This evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will accompany these

strong winds and may briefly lower the visibility during the

afternoon.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.