Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 1:06PM CDT until April 7 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR DRY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS AND EXTREME
FIRE DANGER…
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for dry, very windy, and extreme fire danger
conditions, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,
Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe
and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and
Eastern Culberson County.
* TIMING…This afternoon through early evening.
* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.
* RFTI…6 to 8 or extreme.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.